Tributes are pouring in for the late Script guitarist Mark Sheehan.

They started to flood the web minutes after his death aged 46 was announced by the Irish group on Friday (14.04.23), who said he had died in hospital aged 46 after a “brief illness”.

County Wicklow-born musician Hozier, 33, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, said online: “So saddened to hear about this. Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences to you all.”

Former ‘Love Island’ host Laura Whitmore, 37, added: “Thinking of you all at this time. Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet x.”

Irish X Factor twins Jedward, 31, said: “Everyone in the Irish music industry and worldwide mourn your loss RIP Mark such a talented musician from The Script one of the most iconic Irish groups of our generation.”

Singer Mary Lambert, 33, said: “Oh, I’m so, so sad to hear this. My heart goes out to y’all. Mark was a blessing on this earth.”

Songwriter JP Cooper, 39, added: “This is devastating! Such a beautiful, nurturing warm-hearted guy! I’m so sorry!”

John Barrowman, 56, joined the famous faces paying tribute by saying: “Oh no, so very sad. (Heart emoji) to you and his family. Jb.”

Irish band Kodaline tweeted: “So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”

DJ Fergal D’Arcy, 40, added: “Horrible news a great guy, my love to all the family and sympathies, thinking of you Danny and Glen also.”

Singer-songwriter Kamille, 35, said: “This is so heartbreaking. I am so sorry guys. He was the loveliest human. Sending so much love to you all,” and signed off her message with a broken heart emoji.

Calum Scott, 34, added: “So sorry to hear this news. Sending love and thoughts to all those connected to Mark.”

Singer Ella Henderson, 27, said: “Sending so much love to you boys to all of Mark’s family (red heart emoji) you will always be my Irish brothers for life (shamrock emoji.)”