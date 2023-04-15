Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement ring is thought to be worth around $150,000.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress, 19, who announced on 11 April she is planning to get hitched to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, gave fans a closer look at her sparkler in her latest Instagram Stories video – prompting top jewellery experts to put a value on the bling.

Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six the ring could be as big as five carats and worth close to $150,000, depending on the quality of the stone.

And Ajay Anand, boss of Rare Carat, added to the outlet Millie’s ring could be around three carats, estimating it to be worth about $75,000.

Millie showed off the ring in a clip – which appears to be a cushion-cut diamond set on a gold band – in which she said she was launching a coffee brand called ‘Florence by Mills Coffee’.

She blows a kiss in the video, revealing her engagement ring up close, after saying: “If you know me, you know I can’t start my day without my morning coffee!”

Millie added she had “so much fun” creating and sampling the “delicious coffee” and said she “can’t wait for you all to try the launch collection”.

The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress announced her engagement to rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s model son by posting the Taylor Swift lyric alongside a black-and-white snap of her being held by her partner: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Millie showed off her diamond engagement ring in the photo, and Jake said on his feed alongside two photos of him with Millie: “Forever”, along with a grey heart emoji.

Millie fuelled rumours she was engaged to Jake in August when she shared a snap of herself online posing in a convertible car heading out on a road trip and flashed a diamond ring on her finger.

She was also spotted wearing a gold diamond ring on her wedding finger the same month.

The ‘Enola Holmes’ star has also started opening up about their romance, telling Wired about how they met online: “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

The pair have been linked since the summer of 2021, before Millie conformed their romance with a picture of him kissing her cheek and saying they were “Instagram official”.

Her happy news comes after Millie last month grieved the death of her grandad.

She told fans he had passed away on Instagram by posting an image of them at a party dancing.

Millie captioned the snap: “We’ll miss you grandad”, prompting a flood of comments from well-wishers in the comments section of her post.