Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are set to wed later this year.
The 39-year-old DJ proposed to the 33-year-old presenter last year after a whirlwind five-month romance and the pair are planning to hold a small, intimate wedding in the next few months.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Calvin and Vick have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, so aren’t having a massive wedding to parade their love in front of the world.
“Instead they want it to be a much more intimate and simple day.
"They have been planning it for months and everything is now coming together.
"They want it to be a really special occasion for themselves and their nearest and dearest.”
The couple are reportedly not planning to invite many celebrities, although Vick's BBC Radio 1 Drivetime co-host Jordan North is expected to be a guest.
Calvin proposed to Vick by getting down on one knee on his farm in Ibiza last summer and presenting her with a diamond ring.
Although the pair have kept their relationship as private as possible, Vick did confirm the engagement to YOU Magazine, saying: "A very precious thing has happened. It was perfect."
She added: "We don’t really put anything on social media because the time we have together is ‘real life’ and it’s our own.
“For the first time in a long time, I’m finishing work and going home to a life that is just mine. I’m learning to find balance and peace."
When asked about how they balance their relationship with their careers, she said: “We both have very busy work schedules.
"I’ll join him when I can and then I come back for my work."