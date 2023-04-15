Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are set to wed later this year.

The 39-year-old DJ proposed to the 33-year-old presenter last year after a whirlwind five-month romance and the pair are planning to hold a small, intimate wedding in the next few months.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Calvin and Vick have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, so aren’t having a massive wedding to parade their love in front of the world.

“Instead they want it to be a much more intimate and simple day.

"They have been planning it for months and everything is now coming together.

"They want it to be a really special occasion for themselves and their nearest and dearest.”

The couple are reportedly not planning to invite many celebrities, although Vick's BBC Radio 1 Drivetime co-host Jordan North is expected to be a guest.

Calvin proposed to Vick by getting down on one knee on his farm in Ibiza last summer and presenting her with a diamond ring.

Although the pair have kept their relationship as private as possible, Vick did confirm the engagement to YOU Magazine, saying: "A very precious thing has happened. It was perfect."

She added: "We don’t really put anything on social media because the time we have together is ‘real life’ and it’s our own.

“For the first time in a long time, I’m finishing work and going home to a life that is just mine. I’m learning to find balance and peace."

When asked about how they balance their relationship with their careers, she said: “We both have very busy work schedules.

"I’ll join him when I can and then I come back for my work."