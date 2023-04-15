Microsoft has launched the PC Game Pass in 40 more countries, including Ukraine.

The video game subscription service is now available in Luxembourg, Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Romania, Slovenia, Serbia in Europe.

As well as further places in Central and South America, and the Middle East.

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer said in a video: "EA Play from our partners at EA, at no additional cost, will be part of this PC Game Pass expansion, which we're really excited about.

"So I want to welcome the new members to the community at Xbox, who are going to get to grow their library of games that they get to play [and] find new players to play with, through the expansion of PC Game Pass."

Game Pass subscriptions are priced at £7.99 ($10) per month for console, £7.99 per month for PC, or £10.99 for Ultimate (for console, PC, and cloud).

The full list of countries is:

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay