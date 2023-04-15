Microsoft has launched the PC Game Pass in 40 more countries, including Ukraine.
The video game subscription service is now available in Luxembourg, Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Romania, Slovenia, Serbia in Europe.
As well as further places in Central and South America, and the Middle East.
The CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer said in a video: "EA Play from our partners at EA, at no additional cost, will be part of this PC Game Pass expansion, which we're really excited about.
"So I want to welcome the new members to the community at Xbox, who are going to get to grow their library of games that they get to play [and] find new players to play with, through the expansion of PC Game Pass."
Game Pass subscriptions are priced at £7.99 ($10) per month for console, £7.99 per month for PC, or £10.99 for Ultimate (for console, PC, and cloud).
The full list of countries is:
Algeria
Bahrain
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cyprus
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Estonia
Georgia
Guatemala
Honduras
Iceland
Kuwait
Latvia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldova
Montenegro
Morocco
Nicaragua
North Macedonia
Oman
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Qatar
Romania
Serbia
Slovenia
Tunisia
Ukraine
Uruguay