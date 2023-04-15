Aubrey O'Day says journaling helps with her anxiety.

The American singer and reality television personality - who is best known for being a member of the girl band Danity Kane from 2005 and 2020 - first started writing her positive thoughts on paper before going to bed following a trip to Bali.

She told Us Weekly: "As I wrote my affirmations down, I realised the action itself released my anxiety and left me feeling in a relaxed, positive mental space to fall asleep in."

Last month, the 39-year-old star revealed the devastating news that she suffered a miscarriage.

She told E! News: "This isn't my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life."

However, she hasn't given up hope of having a child.

She continued: "I've had moments where I've internalised what happened. and blamed myself but luckily I realised there isn't only one seat at the table. When my baby is ready, he/she will come, and forever be my grateful miracle."

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star called on women to "support each other" in times of grief.

She said: "I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!

"So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in."