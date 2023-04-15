Capcom is stopping DirectX 11 support for the remakes of 'Resident Evil 2' and 3, as well as 'Resident Evil 7'.

This means that future updates and patches for the horror franchise will only be available for those using DirectX 12.

DirectX is "a set of components in Windows that allows software, primarily and especially games, to work directly with your video and audio hardware."

The developer said in a statement: “On July 12, 2023, support will end for the DirectX 11 non-ray tracing versions of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3.

“After technical support has ended, we cannot guarantee compatibility or operation when using these versions of the games.”