Simon Cowell was "so close" to spending his life in a wheelchair after his electric bike accident.

The 63-year-old music mogul overhauled his health after being involved in a horror accident three years ago but said it has given him a "completely different outlook on life".

He told The Sun newspaper: "I was so close to living the rest of my life in a wheelchair, it gives you a completely different outlook on life. In a positive way.

"It hurt - trust me - when it ­happened, but good things happened off the back of it.

"If I had to go through this all over again I actually would do it, because I think breaking my back was one of the best things that ever happened to me.

"I didn’t know really how unfit I was until I had to start doing all the exercises.

"But I feel better today than I did three years ago when it happened."

Simon has lost three stone after he overhauled his diet, stopped smoking and cut back drinking since he broke his back in 2020 and he also spent months in rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Simon revealed he wants to give a sibling to his son Eric, nine, who he has with his 45-year-old fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Simon – who turns 64 in October – said: “Just two days ago I was thinking, ‘It would be nice to have another.’

“Being a dad is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I love every second I spend with him.

“So then I’m thinking the next step is he’s going to be a teenager.

“Those years when they’re young – I had such an amazing experience all through those years, and I was thinking about it probably because of that.

“Eric has got a lot of friends and we do a lot of things together as a family.

“But you never know with kids if they’re happy being on their own or how would he feel if there was another one?

“So look, will it happen? I don’t know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad.”