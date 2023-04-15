Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet "are hanging out".

The 25-year-old beauty mogul and the 27-year-old actor have reportedly grown closer in recent months and Kylie's car was spotted at Timothée's LA home earlier this week.

They also enjoyed a casual date at Tito’s Taco after Timothée attended an art show in Santa Monica.

A source told PEOPLE: "They are hanging out and getting to know each other."

Timothée has previously been linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.

Kylie has been single since splitting from 31-year-old rapper Travis Scott in December, after allegations he cheated on her with an Instagram model – which he denied.

The pair had been an on/off couple since 2017, after they met at the Coachella music festival.

They share five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 14-month-old son Aire together.

Their first split came in October 2019, and in 2020 Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar Travis was still her “best friend”.

The couple got back together in May 2021 after reconnecting during lockdown and four months later they were expecting their son.

Speaking recently about their relationship, a source told Us Weekly: "Even though they’re not together, they have an amazing bond and are still best friends. They have an open line of communication and a remarkable coparenting relationship. They’ve always made sure their kids know that they’re both there for them at all times and that will never change. Everybody knows that Kylie and Travis have had their ups and downs over the years, but they have deep respect and admiration for each other no matter what."