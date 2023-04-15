Simon Cowell is “definitely” going to launch a new singing show.

The 63-year-old’s ‘X Factor’ show will next year celebrate its 20th anniversary, and there have been reports it could be resurrected for a surprise return in some form to mark the date.

But Simon told The Sun when asked if he had any plans to revive the show for its birthday he instead wants to create a new talent show as loves launching new careers.

He said: “I always want to do something, whether it’s ‘BGT’ (‘Britain’s Got Talent’) or another show where you can find artists who need a break.

“And luckily, over the years, the shows I’ve made have launched an awful lot of careers.

“I think these shows, particularly now with so many kids trying to get attention and with 120,000 songs being uploaded online every day, everybody needs a secondary platform.

“I don't know what we're going to do about the anniversary, but in terms of, ‘Are we going to make another singing show at some point?’ the answer is definitely a yes.”

‘The X Factor’ – which launched in 2004 and last aired on ITV in 2018 –

helped launch the careers of acts including One Direction, Little Mix, Alexandra Burke, 34, across its 14 series.

There was a huge hint dropped in December it could be making a surprise comeback ahead of its 20-year anniversary in 2024 when ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo, 65, said: “I suspect X Factor has not gone away forever – never say never.

He also said in a speech at the Broadcasting Press Guild: “It was our most successful show for almost 20 years and we're still working with Simon on a daily basis.”