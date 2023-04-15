Bradley McIntosh has broken his silence to share a tribute to his late S Club 7 bandmate Paul Cattermole.

The singer spoke out on Friday (14.04.23) after his bandmate was found dead at his home in Dorset on 7 April, with a cause of death yet to be announced.

Bradley, 41, said on Instagram alongside an old video of himself and Paul messing around by donning wigs in a shop at the peak of their fame: “I can’t believe I’m writing this right now but as many of you know we lost our dear friend, fellow band member and big brother Paul last week.

“Thankyou for the good times the memories and big love. We had so many great adventures together.

“I know your not going to be with us on the next one in the physical but you’ll always be with us in our hearts and thoughts. Gonna miss you. Love you bro. R.I.P.”

Tributes had already been paid to Paul by his other bandmates Rachel Stevens, 45, Jo O’Meara, 43, Jon Lee, 40, Hannah Spearritt, 42, and 46-year-old Tina Barrett.

Jo said on social media: “I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul.

“This has been utterly devastating, and I am totally shocked and heartbroken.

“We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all, and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go.

“Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives, and I will forever treasure the memories we made! I will love you always Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest in forever Peace Love JoJo.”

Rachel added: “Thank you so much for all your beautiful messages of love and support. The outpouring of love for our Paul has been so incredibly special and has meant so much. I hope he knew how loved he was.

“Such a kind, gentle and sensitive soul with the most incredible energy and such a wild free spirit. He would light up any room.

“We are heartbroken but so grateful for the memories we all shared. An absolute shining star who we will love and miss always. RIP darling Paul.”

And Tina said: “Farewell sweet Paul, your star shines so bright, forever in our hearts, sleep well and goodnight.”

The band also said on Twitter in a joint statement: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”