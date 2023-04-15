Stormy Daniels is reportedly set to release a new film she directed through the movie branch of a popular sex toy firm.

The former porn star, 44, said the movie, in which she also stars, is called ‘Redemption’ – the same name as the horse she says she was riding at the time Donald Trump was indicted.

Page Six reported in a profile of the ex-adult entertainer the flick was coming out via a raunchy firm, saying: “She is set to release the feature film ‘Redemption,’ which she directed for Adam and Eve Films, later this summer.”

Stormy previously told her fans on Twitter she was working on “edits” for a new movie “written, directed (by) and starring me”, and added she was “SO happy with how great it looks!”

She added a link in the post to the Adam and Eve online store, telling fans they could visit there “in the meantime” and use the code ‘STORMY’ to get a 50 per cent discount on their shopping.

It is not known if the film is an adult movie or whether it will tackle the fallout from Stormy’s claim she had a fling with former US president Trump, 76, at his hotel suite in 2006.

She told in the days after Trump made history by being the first ex-US president to face criminal charges how she was riding her horse Redemption when news of his indictment was breaking.

Stormy said to Piers Morgan in a sit-down chat: “I was riding my horse and I could hear (my phone) going off. Ding-ding-ding.”

Piers, 57, said: “And your horse is called Redemption,” with Stormy replying:

“Right. I’m straddling a horse named Redemption when he got indicted. So when I got off and my phones are like melting, I was like what, and you know my husband comes running out.

“He was like, ‘What’s just happened, now my phone’s going off?’

“And then, I you know, one of the missed calls I had is from my attorney, so obviously that was the first one I made. And… there's a lot to unpack there.”

Stormy, who is married to adult performer Barrett Blade, 49, also told Page Six a high point in her adult career was her first feature film, the erotic Western ‘Wanted’, which came out in 2015.

She said: “It had all the pieces: It had a great story, it had great actors and actresses, it had fight scenes and period wardrobe and location because it was set in the 1880s.”

Trump is due back in court in December in New York after pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business record charges.

It is thought they are linked to an alleged $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy in the run-up to his 2016 presidential campaign after she claimed they had a fling – which the former ‘Apprentice’ judge denies.