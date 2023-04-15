Simon Cowell says vaping is now one of his only vices.

‘The X Factor’ creator, 63, used to have an 80 cigarettes a day habit, stay up all night working and downed lager, but he lost three stone by overhauling his lifestyle, diet and fitness after breaking his back, and has now kicked smoking.

He told The Sun about how he quit following a bout of laryngitis last month that led him to lose his voice: “I am now vaping, so I am not quite out of the woods, but I have not had a cigarette in about three or four weeks.

“It was really, really tough because I lost my voice a few weeks ago and when that happened obviously I couldn’t smoke, so that helped.

“I thought, ‘If I have done four days without a cigarette, I can do a week,’ and then I thought, ‘This is the moment, touch wood.’

“It had to happen sooner or later.”

Simon was left in agony, had to undergo six hours of surgery and could have been left wheelchair-bound in August 2020 after he fell from an electric bike he was testing at his home in Malibu, California.

Like his laryngitis, he sees it as a blessing in disguise – and even feels breaking his back was “one of the best things” that ever happened him.

Simon, due to turn 64 in October and has son Eric, nine, with his 45-year-old fiancé Lauren Silverman, said as well as focusing on his fitness, he now refuses to live his life around work.

He added: “Years ago I would literally work through the night. That was just normal for me. Now there has to be a cut-off.

“Now it’s kind of like 5.30pm or 6pm, and that’s it. I don’t break that rule, and weekends are weekends.”

He added about being left wiped out by long days on his hit ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ show: “You are honestly, without sounding dramatic here, emotionally drained, because you hear so many stories.

“So by the time we’ve finished one of these days, everyone is straight to bed.”