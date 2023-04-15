Hannah Spearritt “can’t stop crying” over the death of her S Club 7 bandmate and former long-term boyfriend Paul Cattermole.

The 42-year-old also revealed in a sit-down chat she and the late singer – who she dated for seven years, and who was found dead at his home in Dorset aged 46 on 7 April – had a clear-the-air chat months before his passing ahead of their group’s 25th anniversary tour, which is still thought to be going ahead from October.

Hannah, who had not spoken to Paul for eight years after their bitter break-up in 2015, said in an interview quoted by The Sun about their emotional meeting in January, at which a mediator was reportedly present: “It was important for me to see him and to know that we could work together and not make the band feel awkward.

“I wanted to put everything behind us and look to the future.

“Ultimately, you only know when you see someone and look them in the eye, in terms of how things are going to be.

“It was a heart-to-heart and we spoke about everything that had gone on.

"We spoke about how we both felt about doing the tour, our reasons for doing it and if we would be OK to work together again. There was a lot at stake.”

It was announced in February S Club 7 would be reuniting for a special 25th anniversary tour.

Hannah first met Paul when she was 13 when they were members of the National Youth Music Theatre and appearing in the play ‘Pendragon’.

Three years later, the pair were chosen to be in S Club, put together by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, 62, alongside singers Bradley McIntosh, 41, Rachel Stevens, 45, Jo O’Meara, 43, Jon Lee, 40, and 46-year-old Tina Barrett.

Hannah added she is focusing on her family life with partner Adam Thomas, 42, and their children Taya, four, and Tora, two – but admitted the grief over Paul’s passing has grown overwhelming.

She said: “I’m trying my best to hold it together but once I start, I can’t stop crying. And then I have to keep myself together for our two kids. I can’t even imagine any mother losing their child.”

Paul’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed but his family have said it was not suspicious.