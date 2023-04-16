Kate Bosworth and Justin Long "absolutely" see children in their future.

The pair sparked rumours that Justin, 44, had got down on one knee when the 40-year-old actress was seen with a dazzling diamond on her ring finger as they walked the red carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month.

A source says the loved-up pair are in no rush to walk down the aisle and are "savouring" every minute of being engaged.

One insider told Us Weekly: "They're just savouring the engagement and not putting a timeline on the table just yet.

"There's not a shred of doubt in Kate's mind that she and Justin will last forever."

However, it's also claimed the pair are eyeing tying the knot at the luxurious resort The Brando in French Polynesia.

Another source told the outlet: "Kate's a real beach babe, and she and Justin took a secret trip to the island to check it out a few months ago and said it was just perfect.

"Her first wedding was in Montana, so she wants this one to be somewhere different."

'Blue Crush' star Kate - who previously dated actor Orlando Bloom - was previously married to filmmaker Michael Polish from 2013 to 2021.

Justin previously dated Drew Barrymore on and off between 2007 and 2010. And the 'Drag Me to Hell' star was also in a brief relationship with Amanda Seyfried from mid-2013 to 2015.

In February, Justin said he had found 'The One' but wanted to be "protective" of his relationship.

Appearing on 'The Viall Files', he told host Nick Viall: "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one.

"And the one, I met. I found.

"I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."