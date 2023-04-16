Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "stayed together all night" at Coachella.

The former couple - who dated for two-and-a-half years before calling it quits in November 2021 - were reportedly spotted getting cosy together at the annual music festival over the weekend and even locked lips, according to an insider who claimed that the pop stars had been trying to "stay out of sight" during the event.

The source told Us Weekly: "They were flanked by bodyguards and had a big group around them. They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night. They were in a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight. Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple. He had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song."

'Stitches' singer Shawn and 'Havana' hitmaker Camila insisted when they called time on their relationship, that they would remain the "best of friends" despite their breakup.

They said in a statement: "Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Around the same time, a source explained that Shawn and Camila still have a "ton of love and respect for each other" as they described the split as amicable.

At the time. a source said: "Shawn and Camila] still have a ton of love and respect for each other. At this point they’ve decided they need a break from each other to evaluate where each of them are at. They’re not saying never, just not now. It does hurt, but they’re both certain this is for the best. Otherwise they wouldn’t have done it."