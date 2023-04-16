'Tekken 8' is officially getting crossplay.

Bandai Namco's director, Katsuhiro Harada, has confirmed the fighting title will get the popular mode that enables a player to play a game on different hardware platforms.

In fact, Harada claimed he had wanted the feature since the launch of the PS4 and Xbox One.

He tweeted: "Crossplay? Of course I will.

"BTW

"When the previous generation consoles were released, I had already proposed crossplay between the two platformers. However, at that time, they were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and P2P security issue) and repeatedly refused."

The highly anticipated game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at a date TBA.

The executive producer previously teased details for the upcoming game.

On the PlayStation Blog, Harada wrote: "In the trailer, you can see this level of quality in the newly created playable character models that completely sets itself apart from the current 'Tekken 7', and in little details like how water droplets run down the character’s skin.

"This is not footage created solely for trailer purposes, but an actual real-time rendering of what is happening on the game screen.

"Also, if you pay attention to the background during the battle, you can see dynamic waves and tornadoes, a huge tanker gradually breaking apart, storm rendering so realistic that you can feel the wind pressure, the density of the rain."