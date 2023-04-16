Dove Cameron auditioned for the role of Glinda in 'Wicked.'

The 27-year-old actress revealed that she tried out for the part of the good witch in the upcoming two-part movie adaptation of the smash hit Broadway musical - which tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' - but remarked that successful auditionee Ariana Grande is a "dear friend" of hers and thinks she will "kill it" in the role.

She told The Wrap: "I definitely went out for it. I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I've been a part of. Ariana's a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young. I think she's gonna kill it."

The former 'Liv and Maddie' star went on to hail the rest of the cast - which features Cynthia Erivo as misunderstood green girl Elphaba as well as Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as evil professor Madame Morrible - as "phenomenal" and excited she is "really excited" to see the film when it is released in November 2024.

She added: "I think the whole cast is phenomenal, head to toe. So, as a fan, I'm really, really excited to see it."

When the show opened on Broadway in 2003, the role of Glinda was originated by Dove's 'Schmigadoon' co-star Kristin Chenoweth and she went on to describe the Tony Award-winning songstress as an "idol" of hers.

She said: "I just idolized her from such a young age."

When the movie was being cast in 2019, Dove explained that even though she had been "dreaming" of playing Glinda since she was a little girl, she believed that "not everyone" would have wanted her in the role.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don’t think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it’s like the role of a lifetime. I’ve been dreaming of it since I was, like, seven. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered."