Jane Seymour saw a “white light” during a near-death experience.

The actress, 72, famed for playing Bond girl Solitaire in 1973’s ‘Live and Let Die’ alongside Roger Moore as 007, said she could have been killed when she contracted bronchitis while filming a movie and went into anaphylactic shock due to wrongly administered antibiotics.

She told The Times about her vision during her brush with death, when she was asked if she believes in an afterlife: “I have no idea. I do know that I left my body (after the near-lethal antibiotics.)

“I did see the white light and I did look down and quite clearly see and hear everyone screaming and trying to resuscitate me, which they were able to do. “But when you're out of your body, everything goes very calm.”

Jane’s medication had been injected into a vein rather than a muscle, which led to her going into the shock that nearly left her dead.

The actress also experienced serious health issues, when she developed a dangerously high fever from leptospirosis (Weil’s disease), and she suffered pre-eclampsia before the birth of her twins.

Jane added she has “grown” from what she’s been through and insisted she is now refusing to use cosmetic procedures to try and stay youthful.

She told The Times about stopping using Botox: “I have tried it. But as an actress I don't think it works. I don't have anything against it.

“I’m just saying if I’m playing a woman of my age who has to be animated I think it’s useful to actually have the muscles working.”

The mum-of-four instead relies on lighting tricks when she’s filming to look good on camera.

She said: “Basically, the minute you take the top light off me I don't have bags under my eyes:

“If you have top light, my eyes become very baggy, so, I need something straight at me.”