Queen Consort Camilla is said to have been “hurt” by being labelled a “villain” by Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’.

The 75-year-old royal, who will be known as the Queen after she is crowned alongside her husband King Charles, 74, at his 6 May coronation at Westminster Abbey, was also branded “dangerous” in the book released in January, and one of her closest friends has now revealed she was bothered by the remarks.

Fiona, Marchioness of Lansdowne, 68, who was recently chosen to be one of Camilla’s official companions, told the Sunday Times: “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn't let it get to her.”

But the aide revealed how Camilla brushed it off by sticking to the royals’ famous motto of “Never complain, never explain”: “Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down – least said, soonest mended.’”

Harry said in ‘Spare’ Camilla who was so desperate to improve her public image that she left “bodies in the street”.

He also called her a “wicked stepmother”, and wrote about how he and his brother Prince William, 40, pleaded with Charles not to marry her.

Harry also accused her of “sacrificing him” to bolster her reputation, and claimed the press had been briefed about his wife Meghan, 41, by palace insiders.

He wrote: “I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”

Harry is set to see Camilla for the first time since the book’s release at his dad’s coronation, though Meghan is staying at their mansion in Montecito, California, with their children Archie and 22-month-old Lilibet, apparently because the day falls on their son’s fourth birthday.