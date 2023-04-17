Offset is sporting a new back tattoo in memory of his late Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff.

The 31-year-old rapper has had a permanent tribute inked on his body in honour of the 28-year-old star - who was tragically shot dead in November following an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Alongside two snaps of the finished portrait on Instagram, the heavily-tattooed star wrote in the caption: "Love you 4L and after."

The inking appears to have a halo around Takeoff's head.

Offset - who is married to fellow rap star Cardi B - previously admitted he "misses everything" about Takeoff.

He wrote on Instagram: "Missing everything bout you specially that smile. (sic)"

The 'Slippery' hitmaker previously explained that he wanted to "hug, laugh, smoke and perform" with his cousin one last time.

He wrote on the social media app: "Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us. throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after. (sic)"

Police arrested and charged Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, with murder in December.

Officers also arrested Cameron Joshua, 22, who was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

Patrick was released from jail in early January on a $1 million bond, and as part of the terms of his release, he was placed under house arrest, fitted with a GPS tracking device, and had to avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.