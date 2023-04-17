Jeremy Renner has visited the "amazing" medical staff who saved his life after his near-fatal snowplough accident.

The 'Hawkeye' star needed chest surgery and suffered over 30 broken bones when he was crushed by his snow-clearing vehicle in Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day (01.01.23) and he was thrilled to return to hospital on Friday (14.04.23) to meet with the team that had cared for him in the weeks following the incident.

Posing with 12 staff members, he wrote on his Instagram Story: "I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life," he overlayed the photo with text while adding a few emojis.

In another photo, the 52-year-old actor stood next to a doctor, which he simply captioned: "Thank you."

A final picture depicted Jeremy standing outside the hospital with various members of staff.

The 'Avengers' actor recently praised his 10-year-old daughter Ava - who he has with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco - as his "number one" inspiration in his recovery.

Asked what had motivated him to battle back to health, he told E! News: "My daughter, for sure, number one. And then my family, and then my will. It's like, well, if I was going to go, I guess, it's one or the other. There's no alternative to like, 'Alright, I'm going to be living so, let's go really live and get it done.' So there's no alternative. I have to kind of do something."

Jeremy - who was trying to save his nephew as the snowplough headed for him - has been undergoing rehabilitation therapy in the months since the incident and has been able to get back on his feet, even noting that stepping back into the real world was "intense" but a "step in the right direction".

He told People magazine at the premiere of his docuseries 'Rennervations': "[It's the] first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the

world. It's intense, you know, for me, it's a lot, but it's a step in the direction I want to be going, right?

"And this is exactly what I want to be doing and exactly where I want my life to be right now."