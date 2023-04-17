Ana de Armas has confessed she learned English by watching 'Friends'.

The 34-year-old 'Blonde' actress - who was born in Cuba to Spanish parents - made the revelation during her turn hosting US sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend (15-16.04.23) admitting she binge-watched episodes of the sitcom after moving to America when she was 26 and it helped her improve her speaking skills.

She said: "I learned English the way everyone who comes to this country does - by watching 'Friends'."

Ana then referred to Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing as she joked: "Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing? I mean, look at me now. Could I be any better at English?"

The actress went on to reveal she's officially adopting America as her home and is set to become a US citizen in May. She added: "I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here everyone was so welcoming."

Ana added that one of the most welcoming Americans she encountered was Robert De Niro - revealing the acting legend took himself off to visit her family during a trip to Cuba resulting in a "hysterical" phone call from her dad.

She recalled: "When I did my first movie in the U.S. called ‘Hands of Stone,’ I got to work with Robert De Niro ... I get a phone call from my dad. He’s hysterical. I’m like, ‘Dad, what’s wrong?’ And he goes, ‘Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work.’ That was such a kind gesture."