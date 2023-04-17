Apple's first Mumbai store is a "reflection" of the city's "vibrant culture."

The tech giant - which owns and operates more than 500 stores around the globe - has opened its first branch in the West Indian city and bosses from the corporation have promised that the store will "bring together" the best they have to offer when it opens in the Bandra Kurla Complex district on Tuesday (18.04.23).

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said in a statement: "At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India. Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community."

What's more, the storeis operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy and according to Apple themselves has a "dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations."