Elon Musk is preparing to launch the "most powerful rocket" ever through his SpaceX company.

The 51-year-old business magnate - who became the CEO of the social media network Twitter in October 2022 - has created the 400ft vehicle known as the Starship through his tech corporation and it is set to attempt its maiden voyage on Monday (17.04.23), from a base in Texas at 08:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

Speaking at a Twitter Spaces event, he said: It's the first launch of a very complicated, gigantic rocket, so it might not launch. We're going to be very careful, and if we see anything that gives us concern, we will postpone the launch. If we do launch, I would consider anything that does not result in the destruction of the launch pad itself to be a win."

According to reports, Elon is hoping to "upend" the rocket market with the venture but on Sunday evening, he explained that there are "a million ways to fail” with the launch and does not believe it will be successful.

He said: "I really want to lower expectations as much as possible here. It’s a very risky flight; this is not something that’s a sure thing at all . . . Success is not what should be expected tomorrow; that would be insane."