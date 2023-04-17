Emma Watson has "learned more about love and being a woman" over the last few years.

The 'Harry Potter' actress has reflected on the changes in her life after turning 33 on Saturday (15.04.23), which she attributed to her "Saturn Return", an astrological concept when the planet is at the same celestial coordinates it was at a person's birth, which happens roughly every 30 years and is said to align with a challenging time as the individual finally matures into full adulthood.

Sharing a series of portraits, Emma wrote on Instagram: "This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted.

"I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!).

"My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog.

"We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund.

"I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too."

The 'Little Women' star spent months working "one-handed" after a culinary accident and has settled into more healthy routines.

She continued: "I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months.

"I felt really sad and really p**** off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman.

"It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial."

The professional photos shared by Emma to mark her birthday were actually taken when she turned 32 but she explained she "wasn't ready" to leave her "Covid Cocoon" at the time.

The actress ended her post with a string of heart-felt thank yous to her loved ones.

She wrote: "Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now.

"You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

"And lastly - thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny.(sic)"