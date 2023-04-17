'Fortnite' is reportedly getting a two-week 'Doctor Who' crossover.

According to a data mine carried out by Twitter user iFireMonkey, players will be given free rewards for a series of challenges based on the world of the iconic BBC sci-fi series.

Furthermore, there will be two skis, two pickaxe cosmetics, a glider skin, and an emote available in the battle royale game's item shop.

And a free Beep the Meep spray.

Beep the Meep is an alien that originated from the Doctor Who Magazine comic series.

iFireMonkey believes the collaboration is “most likely planned for November”, when the show celebrates its 60th anniversary and Beep makes its debut on the programme.

It's not the first time there has been whispers of a crossover. Last year, there was a report that claimed the collaboration would happen around the show' milestone.

A 'Doctor Who' themed island launched last year.

The iconic blue police box which the titular Time Lord uses to travel throughout time and space was made available for free to players and sent them on a "fast-paced and unpredictable journey."