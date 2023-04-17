Adriana Lima hopes daughters will follow in her fashion footsteps.

The Brazilian beauty is one of the most recognised supermodels in the world thanks to her work as a former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

But despite spending the majority of her life in the public eye strutting down catwalks and gracing covers of glossy magazines, Adriana, 41, likes to keep her family life private.

The mum-of-three – who shares Valentina, 12 and Sienna, nine, with ex-husband Marko Jaric, and 10-month-old son Cyan with current partner Andre Lemmers – recently brought her lookalike daughters along in a rare red carpet appearance at on March 23, as she attended premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo in Los Angeles.

Talking about her daughters' favourite hobbies, Adriana hinted a promising future in fashion was in store.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "Actually, they give me hints on fashion. They go, 'Mom can I do your makeup today? Mom, can I choose your outfit?'

"They keep me up to date... They do that for me."

Adriana gave birth to Cyan in August 2022, and she admits it has been hard to get back in shape and regain her pre-baby body since delivering the tot.

She said: "Every day I have to remind myself that, 'Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body.'

"It's a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It's such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy.

"So you have to exercise every day, [practice] acceptance with changes. And I struggle every day. Every day, I have to remind myself, I'm human. I get insecure here and there.

"And then every day, I learn new things. And with age, your body reacts differently. But it's okay. I'm learning."