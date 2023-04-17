Ed Sheeran threw a lavish party to celebrate his wife Cherry Seaborn's 30th birthday over the weekend (15-16.04.23).

The 'Shape of You' star reportedly gathered family and friends together for a special night at Bertie Blossoms - the restaurant he owns in London's Notting Hill - decorating the place with pink balloons and installing a photo booth and treating their guests to free-flowing Champagne.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Ed and Cherry are a low-key couple but he wanted to put on something special for her big day. "He closed down Bertie’s and threw Cherry a bash. Ed had ordered loads of pink balloons and decorated the entire place. He had a photo booth installed in the bar, too, so that Cherry could have pictures with her guests.

"The Champagne was flowing and Ed made sure that the bar was fully stocked so everyone could order whatever they wanted."

The insider added: "It was a really special night for Cherry, and Ed looked chuffed with himself when they finally left at around midnight."

Ed opened his restaurant in West London in early 2020 - just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and forced most hospitality venues to close.

The 32-year-old singer later admitted the venture didn't get off to a good start but he's managed to keep the doors open despite all the setbacks. He now lives full-time in the Suffolk countryside with Cherry and their children, Lyra and Jupiter, but insists he enjoys coming back to the capital for the occasional night out.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, Ed explained: "I love London but when I lived there full-time I felt trapped and didn’t go out a lot. I was thinking people cared more than they did.

"Now I am living in Suffolk, I’ll dip into London for a night and enjoy the experiences. I’m a Suffolk boy and this is where I feel most comfortable. I can go into a pub and see people and go, ‘OK’ but in ­London it’s more full-on."