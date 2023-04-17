Queen Margrethe reunited with all eight of her grandchildren at her 83rd birthday celebrations on Sunday (16.04.23).

The Danish royal family came together to celebrate the monarch's big day more than six months after it was revealed the Queen was stripping her son Prince Joachim's kids of their royal titles - however, they put seemingly the issue aside to gather on the balcony of Christian IX's Palace in Amalienborg.

Queen Margrethe was seen alongside her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik, his wife Crown Princess Mary, and their four children as well as second son Prince Joachim with his wife Princess Marie and his four kids.

It's believed to be the first time the whole family has been seen together since it was announced in September that Prince Joachim's children would be stripped of their titles. The move means the four royals will no longer be known as princes and princess or His/Her Highness, and instead will be styled His/Her Excellency Count/Countess of Monzenat

Joachim, 53, is dad to two sons Count Nikolai, 23 and Count Felix, 20, with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg as well as Count Henrik, 13, and 11-year-old Countess Athena with Princess Marie.

Queen Margrethe‘s other four grandchildren from Crown Prince Frederik's side of the family - Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine - have been allowed to keep their titles.

Queen Margrethe insisted she made the decision to take the titles away for the good of the children, but Prince Joachim hinted at heartache - telling Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet: "We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

Prince Nikolai - who is the Queen's eldest grandchild - echoed his father's sentiments when he told the publication: "My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I don't understand why it had to happen this way."

The Queen went on to explain the move in a statement which apologised to her second son and his family. It read: "There have been strong reactions in recent days to my decision to the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. Of course, it affects me. My decision has been long made. With my 50 years on the throne, it's only natural to look back and to look forward.

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel.

"This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."