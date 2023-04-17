Matthew Rhys feared on-set romance with Keri Russell would end in disaster

Published
2023/04/17 15:00 (BST)

Matthew Rhys approached his on-set romance with his 'The Americans' co-star Keri Russell "with caution" over fears a workplace relationship could be "disastrous".

The pair fell in love while playing Soviet spies posing as a married couple in America in the hit TV drama - which ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2018 - and they went on to marry and have a son Sam, now six, together and Matthew has now admitted he feels relieved the on-set romance worked out for the best.

He told New York Post column PageSix: "We were both at an age where we’ve done it long enough to go: ‘You know workplace [romances] can be disastrous.'

"So, I think it was approached with caution and a great deal of trepidation. And coupled with that, for me, was certainly fun and excitement. Thank God it worked!"

Rhys, 47, recently revealed he'd actually met Russell, also 47, at a party years before they were cast on 'The Americans' together but he blew his chances of dating her after leaving a drunken message on her answering machine.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Rhys explained: "We went to a kickball party hosted by Jennifer Grey ... She gave it [her phone number] to me, but this is where it all falls apart. I have no memory of this because I was very inebriated, but I left a very inebriated message on her answering machine, as people had in those days."

When asked if Russell found his boozy machine message "charming", he replied: "Not in the slightest!"

Before getting together with Rhys, Russell was previously married to contractor Shane Deary and they share two children together - son River, 15, and daughter Willa, 11.

© BANG Media International

matthewrhys kerirussell

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended