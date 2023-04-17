Rachel Weisz has to “concentrate more” on not bringing her characters home now she has children.

The Oscar-winning actress, 53, who lives in New York with her James Bond actor husband Daniel Craig, 55, and their children, has just finished making her new Amazon Prime series ‘Dead Ringers’ in which she plays twins.

She admitted to the Sunday Times about her roles taking up a lot of her mental space: “There is a kind of psychological bending towards your character, which probably affects an actor in ways that you don’t even know.

“But then I think, you unbend and return fully into the shape you were in.

“When you have kids you do have to concentrate more on not bringing it home. And it is a skill to learn, that discipline.”

Rachel – whose children include son Henry, 13, who she had with her with her director ex-partner Darren Aronofsky, 54, as well as a four-year-old daughter with Daniel – added separating work and family has made her “better”.

She said: “Personally, it’s a skill that's made me better at my better at my life – keeping the two very separate.”

Rachel has a double role as identical twins in ‘Dead Ringers’, a six-part series adaptation from Amazon of the 1988 horror drama film of the same name by David Cronenberg.

When asked if the idea of exploring “multiple selves” appealed to her, Rachel said: “I think everybody has lots of selves. A professional self, and the self, say, that goes to the parent-teacher conference.”