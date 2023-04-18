Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will be the final guests on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

It had been rumoured that a reunited One Direction - made up of Harry, 29, Liam Payne, 29, Louis Tomlinson, 31, and Niall Horan, 29, and former member Zayn Malik, 30 - could be making a comeback in full on James' last-ever episode, but such speculation has since been quashed, and fans will have to make do with one fifth of the boy band instead.

A post on 'The Late Late Show' official Twitter account read: "Just announced: @Harry_Styles and Will Ferrell will be the guests for our #LateLateShow finale on April 27th!"

Harry is no stranger to the show, having appeared on a number of occasions, and he has even filled in for his pal James as guest host several times.

One of the first times he appeared on the programme was in 2015 as part of One Direction.

'Elf' star Will's upcoming appearance brings James' show full circle, as the Hollywood actor was one of his first guests when the show launched in March 2015.

Bosses of 'The Late Late Show' recently played down speculation that One Direction would be appearing in James' finale episode, but insisted there is an "absolutely brilliant" two-hour ep to come.

A tweet on 'The Late Late Show' Twitter account read: "Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.

What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. (sic)"

Stars including Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Bryan Cranston, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone are all rumoured to be appearing in James' final episode, and Adele is expected to be one of James' final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guests.