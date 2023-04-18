Milly Pickles' life has changed thanks to her "personal sleep coach", a Samsung Galaxy Watch5.

The para-athlete is thankful her new piece of tech has helped her try sleep synching - which refers to how a person adjusts their bedtime schedule to best suit their daily routine - as well as tracking key statistics such as sleep durastion, quality and cycles.

She said: “As a highly active individual, getting enough quality sleep is key to performing at my best. Especially as amputees burn up to 30% more calories so I get tired very easily. It's not just about feeling rested, but also about giving my body and mind the chance to recover and recharge. Sleep syncing has really changed the way I approach my daily routine and I’ve noticed such a difference in my energy levels when I’m intentional with how and when I wind down.

"I've been using the Galaxy Watch5 to track my sleep patterns and get personalised insights to help me get better quality sleep… it's literally like having a personal sleep coach on my wrist!”

Milly's comments come after Samsung UK's own research showed almost half of UK adults find the changing of the season has an impact on their sleep patterns.

And in a bid to stay energised, over a third (34%) want to try new things to improve their sleep quality, with 57% planning to look into sleep syncing.

As well as urging people to get sunlight exposure in the morning and to learn about the different sleep stages, the TikTok star also suggested some tech-embracing tips to improve sleep.

Milly said: "Create a sleep syncing routine that is tailored to you - I used to struggle with my night routine but since using the ‘Sleep Coaching’ feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5, I get better insights into how I’m sleeping, as well as a tailored program of helpful tips on how to optimise my sleep. It’s amazing!

"Make time to wind down in the evening – The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 really helps me with this. The ‘Sleep Coaching’ feature notifies you when it’s a good time for you to start to get ready for bed, based on an analysis of your sleeping pattern. In the process of winding down, it suggests content that will help you sleep better e.g., evening stretches."

