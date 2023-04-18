Bebe Rexha is upset by people being interested in her weight gain.

The 33-year-old singer admitted she has struggled after noticing that the trending search bar in the comment section on a TikTok video read "bebe rexha weight".

She tweeted: "Seeing that search bar is so upsetting.

"I'm not mad cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."

Fans were quick to rally behind her, with her followers flooding the post with compliments and support.

One fan wrote: "Weight shouldn't be anyone's concern unless it's their own. I don't understand the obsession with other peoples bodies.

"You can gain or lose as much weight as you want and I'll still think you're one of the hottest woman out there."

Another fan added: "I don't know if we will ever get to a point as a society where people just learn to have basic decency and quit pointing out or criticizing someone else's weight/body, but I truly wish that one day we will get there. You're beautiful, Miss Bebe!"

It's not the first time the 'I'm Good' hitmaker has addressed her body image and how her confidence can be impacted by her changing weight.

Back in 2021, she said on TikTok: "So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish.

"I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed.

"It's not just about that. I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

She noted that the way she felt about her appearance meant she needed a break from the world of social media.

She added at the time: "I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to.

"I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion. I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."