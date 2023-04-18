Anthony Ramos is in talks to join the cast of 'Twisters'.

The 'In The Heights' actor is set to feature alongside Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the follow-up to the 1996 disaster epic 'Twister'.

The flick is not thought to be a direct sequel but is being directed by Lee Isaac Chung from a script by 'The Revenant's' Mark L. Smith.

While their roles are not known at this time, however, it was previously revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that: "Edgar-Jones will star in the project as a former storm chaser who, after surviving a disastrous tornado encounter, now works a desk job. However, she will soon be forced to, you guessed it, go out into the breach once more."

The original blockbuster starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in the lead roles. It was directed by 'Speed' filmmaker Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Anthony, 31, will next feature on the big screen in the new 'Transformers' movie 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' and explained how he feels a constant need to prove himself on every film that he works on.

He told Collider: "I think for me, I have a conversation with myself before I say yes to anything, and I take a long time to decide to do things, especially in my work, because it's been so hard for me, especially being Puerto Rican and from the hood. I already had all the things going against me, right?

"So it's like, now I say to myself, 'How can I continue to not only prove myself to the world, but prove to myself, 'Hey, you can do that. You can also do that. And you can do that. And you can do that.' And continue to challenge myself, and just continue to challenge myself. So I think that's really the biggest goal for me right now."