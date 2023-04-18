WhatsApp has signed an open letter calling for the UK government to “urgently rethink” the Online Safety Bill.

The Meta-owned app has joined forces with other encrypted messaging services such as Session, Signal, Element, Threema, Viber and Wire to call on lawmakers to prevent the legislation from becoming law as it would undermine their privacy measures.

The letter read: "Weakening encryption, undermining privacy and introducing the mass surveillance of people's private communications is not the way forward.”

They argue that the bill - which has been significantly delayed due to various amendments - "poses an unprecedented threat to the privacy, safety and security of every UK citizen and the people with whom they communicate around the world, while emboldening hostile governments who may seek to draft copycat laws".

"Proponents say that they appreciate the importance of encryption and privacy while also claiming that it's possible to surveil everyone's messages without undermining end-to-end encryption. The truth is that this is not possible.”

In response, the UK government argue that their concerns cannot be at the “cost of public safety” amid worries about children’s safety online after high-profile cases like Molly Russell, who a coroner ruled died by suicide after social media giant’s algorithm exacerbated her poor mental state by showing her graphic self-harm content.

A spokesperson said: "We support strong encryption but this cannot come at the cost of public safety.

"Tech companies have a moral duty to ensure they are not blinding themselves and law enforcement to the unprecedented levels of child sexual abuse on their platforms.

"The Online Safety Bill in no way represents a ban on end-to-end encryption, nor will it require services to weaken encryption."