Rachel McAdams "wasn't ready" for her son to start asking about death.

The 44-year-old actress - who has a son and daughter with her longtime partner Jamie Linden - admitted her eldest child, born in 2018, has been asking some difficult questions lately.

She told ET Canada: "Well, right now, my son is asking a lot about death. That’s fun. I just wasn’t ready for it I guess.

“Like, I think I’m going to be ready for other conversations, but that one just came so much sooner.

"I thought that would be after sex. It’s like it’s sex and then death.”

Rachel is very private about her personal life, but she did reflect on an awkward experience she shared with her mum when she was younger.

In new movie 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret', the star plays mum Barbara who takes her daughter Margaret to get her first bra.

She said: "Oh, I mean, there’s so many relatable moments. That’s why this is so beloved, I think, as a as a piece.

“But I mean, I really relate to the bra moment, you know, going to get your first bra and just how cringe worthy that is.”

Rachel found it "interesting" being "on the other side" of the embarrassing situation.

She added: "It was also really interesting to be the mom on the other side and realize, oh, this was my my mom was going through that day, too.

“Like she didn’t know what to do, where to look, how to, you know, And I’m so grateful she came with me and was like, Whatever, we’re doing this, let’s just get it over with.”

Meanwhile, the actress is "grateful" for what her mother did that day, despite finding the whole situation awkward at the time.

She said: "You look back on it and you’re like, Thank you. Thank you. You know, at the end of the day, you’re grateful. Yeah."