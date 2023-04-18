Apple has opened their first store in India.

Tim Cook appeared at the grand unveiling of their first outlet in Mumbai to talk to customers at the event that included traditional music and dance, according to video footage.

The tech giant will open another store in the country - which boasts the world’s second-largest population with more than 1.3 billion residents - in Delhi later this week on Thursday.

Until the shop - which takes it interior design inspiration from the black and yellow taxis famous in India’s financial capital - was opened, Apple’s ranges of devices were only able to be purchased via the internet or from resellers.

The retail development comes as Apple - which pioneered the smartphone trend with the debut of the iPhone in 2007 - attempts to put a dent into the statistic that 95 per cent of smartphones run on the Google-developed Android software, which also includes moving their manufacturing arm away from China. Currently, five per cent of all iPhones are made in India.

Navkendar Singh, a tech analyst told BBC News: "When you launch an Apple store you're basically giving a premium experience to your premium consumers. It might not pull up sales but it definitely pulls more people into the Apple ecosystem."

Apple have had the long-term intention to open brick-and-mortar stores in India but they were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.