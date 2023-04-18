Diablo 4 is not getting THIS popular feature

2023/04/18

Blizzard has "no plans" for a 'Diablo 4' tab overlay map.

The feature of 'Diablo' 1 and 2 is not coming to the fourth game, 'Diablo' boss Rod Fergusson has confirmed.

A Twitter user asked: "Will there be a TAB overlay map eventually added to the game? I really miss being able to look at my map while moving in D4."

However, Fergusson replied: "No plans at the moment."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed why 'Diablo 4' won't be released on the Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

The upcoming action role-playing game - which will see players battle through re-playable, procedurally generated dungeons - is due for release on June 6 but Fergusson, general manager of the franchise, revealed that there are "no plans" for the game to be released on the virtual cloud system.

He tweeted: "It's awesome seeing the excitement around the 'Diablo IV Beta', and our Wolf Pack puppy! We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know we have no plans for that. See you in Sanctuary during the Beta Early Access weekend starting on March 17!"

