Victoria Beckham let herself enjoy a slice of cake for her birthday.

The fashion designer - who has opened up in the past about her famously strict diet - made an exception as she turned 49 on Monday (17.04.23) and celebrated with her loved ones over the weekend.

Sharing a clip of herself with the cake on her Instagram Story, the mum-of-four wrote: "Celebrating meeeeeee!! last night. I love u all so much!!

"We miss u @romeobeckham! Kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

In a snap from the meal out, David could be seen cuddling up to his wife and laughing as she tucked into the cake.

He teased his wife on his own Instagram page, quipping: "Yep and she eats cake."

Victoria previously said her comfort food was wholemeal toast sprinkled with salt.

She told River Café's 'Table 4' podcast in 2021: "This is where I sound even more boring in the food department. I like whole grain toast with salt on it.

"It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt.”

Meanwhile, she revealed her meal of choice when she heads out for dinner is typically just vegetables.

She said: "To most restaurants I’m probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself.

"I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don’t like oils or butters or sauces. Even Gordon Ramsay, a very good friend of ours, says he’s never seen anybody as disciplined about the way that they eat. I’m not the most exciting eater but I do like to have a drink with my dinner and I can become a very good dinner guest."

David has previously said while he gets "emotional about food and wine", his wife has eaten the same dinner for more than two decades.

Victoria later told Vogue about his remarks: “I mean, talk about making me sound boring! No. “What he meant is that he's never met anyone who's more disciplined with the way that they eat.

“I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to.

“I’ll detox from anything for three to six months where I won’t drink."