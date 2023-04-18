Kylie Jenner says that being a mother has "changed" her attitude toward beauty.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul was previously known for her use of lip fillers and is rumoured to have had some plastic surgery but since becoming mother to Stormi, five, as well as 14-month-old son Aire with on/off boyfriend Travis Scott and admitted that she now sees "beauty" in her children.

She told HommeGirls: "Oh, it’s changed so much. It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder - who shot to fame as a child herself when she and her now-world-famous family began appearing on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2007 - is thought to have become a billionaire through her successful makeup company but revealed that because she has "grown up" so much since launching the business venture as a teenager, she wants to try "new things" with her brand.

She said: "I’m working on my cosmetics line. I think my love in life, my passion, is makeup. That’s where it all started. It’s what keeps me going every day, being creative on Kylie Cosmetics. I started my brand when I was seventeen.

"I’ve grown so much, I have such a different vision for what I want it to be. I used to do a lot of limited-edition collections which are so fun, but my goal is to continue to elevate and extend the core line. This year and beyond we’re looking to do things we’ve never done before. You know, skin and eyes and mascara and all the essentials that you need. I’m just like, rebranding."