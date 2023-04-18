'This Morning' is to feature a fashion segment sponsored by Vinted.

The ITV1 daytime programme always features a section on style alongside other lifestyle items such as cookery and now the show has signed up new sponsor Vinted - which allows users to buy and sell second-hand clothing with no fees - to present a new segment featuring TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, who will guide viewers through the latest trends over the course of 10 weeks.

Bhavit Chandrani, director digital and creative partnerships, ITV, said: “This Morning has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest fashion trends to viewers. As the world moves increasingly towards more responsible fashion options, and people are keen to organise their wardrobes, partnering with Vinted means that we can help to amplify that message and provide viewers with details of how best to streamline and declutter their clothes.”

Meanwhile, Vinted bosses are keen to emphasise that the partnership has come about when customers are concerned about affordability and wants to help buyers and sellers alike "unleash the potential" of their wardrobe amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Kęstutis Tyla, senior director of offline marketing, Vinted said: “This partnership comes at a time when affordability is high on the agenda for people across the UK, and conscious consumption continues to grow in importance for all. It brings to life how easy it is for Vinted to unleash the potential of your wardrobe - supporting our wider mission to make second-hand first choice, and transform how people buy and sell clothes.”