A new 'Monster Hunter' game is coming to Android and iOS this September.

Capcom and Niantic have shared a trailer for the RPG 'Monster Hunter Now' and confirmed an closed beta test for April 25.

A description for the promo on YouTube read: "Monster Hunter Now, a real-world hunting action RPG, from Niantic and Capcom will be available September 2023. Can't wait to encounter majestic monsters in the real world? Sign up for beta testing, starting April 25th!"

Meanwhile, the 'Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak' expansion is coming to the PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on April 28.

Capcom recently announced the release date for the new content that came to the Nintendo Switch and PC last summer.

A trailer was captioned on the game's official Twitter page: "New monsters, locales, gear, hunting mechanics and an expansive endgame await you..."

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the expansion helped sell a whopping five million copies.

A tweet at the time read: “We're thrilled to share that Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak has sold more than 5 million units worldwide across Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam! Thanks for your support!”

The expansion was released on June 29, to mostly positive reviews with 66 per cent of the 3,292 reviews on Steam being positive.