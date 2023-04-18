Kylie Jenner doesn’t have an ideal “number in mind” when it comes to having kids.

The reality TV star, 25, who has daughter Stormi, five, and 14-month-old son Aire, with her rapper ex Travis Scott, 31 – and who has recently been at the centre of rumours she is dating actor Timothée Chalamet – added she does not “really have a plan” about parenthood and family life.

She said in a cover interview for Hommegirls magazine: “Some women do (have a plan)... I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.”

“Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen.

“I... feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”

Kylie added she prefers to subscribe to the idea of fate, adding she has “always felt” things “were written for us”.

She said about considering her kids a gift: “It’s such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age.

“I have two kids. I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier.”

“My daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more.”

Kylie and Travis had an on-off romance for five years before finally calling it quits in January.

While she and 27-year-old actor Timothée have not been photographed together, Kylie sparked talk they were dating when her SUV was spotted arriving at his Beverly Hills mansion earlier this month.

Another of her cars, a Lincoln Navigator, was also seen picking up the ‘Bones and All’ actor during a date last week.

A source told Us Weekly the pair are “enjoying getting to know each other” and they are not yet “that serious”.

They said: “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. … So far, she likes what she sees.”