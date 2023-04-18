Janet Jackson says being a “mama” gives her the greatest “gratification” in life.

The five-time Grammy winner, who has sold 100 million records and produced 11 albums during her three decades-plus career, insisted the satisfaction of motherhood had eclipsed her other accomplishments.

She teared up as she told ‘Today’ host Sheineille Jones about how blessed she feels bringing up her son Eissa Al Mana, six, who she had with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana: “(The title) that gives me the biggest gratification is mama. That’s it. Mama.

“When you’re tired. When you need a break. I love it all… I’m sorry I’m getting emotional because I’m thinking of one thing in particular, and I’ll never forget it.

“It was just so beautiful, and I just thought, that’s my baby… that’s the highest for me. Being a mama.”

Janet, who turns 57 on May 16 and gave birth to Eissa, aged 50, said in October at a party in Shoreditch House, London to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of her ‘The Velvet Rope’ album: “There’s so much that I want to do but my No1 job is being a mama.”

She also told fans at the gathering the first time anyone showed appreciation for her music was when a fan waved one of her CDs at her in traffic.

She said: “I would say out of all the albums that I created, and especially with Jimmy (Jam) and Terry (Lewis – the record’s producers), it (‘The Velvet Rope’) was the most difficult album for me.

“I was going through so much in my life and it was so deep, trying to figure out who I am and where I stand.

“I didn’t know if my fans would like it but one of the best moments in my life connected to this album?

“The day that it was released, I was in traffic coming from Malibu and someone honked their horn, and I happened to look over and there was a girl in the car and she held up ‘The Velvet Rope’ CD and she smiled at me.

“It made me feel so good. That was the first person to acknowledge to me that, ‘Yeah, you did something that I really do appreciate’, and 25 years later it being No1 again today?

“Thank you so, so much for this. Thank you Jimmy and Terry for always being my two dads. You were always there for me through thick, thin and the worst.”