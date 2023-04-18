Megan Thee Stallion fell into "a depression" after being shot.

The 28-year-old rap star suffered gunshot wounds in July 2020, and Megan admits that the incident completely changed her life.

She told ELLE magazine: "The truth is that I started falling into a depression.

"I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people even cared anymore.

"There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion."

Megan subsequently cited Tory Lanez as the shooter and following an assault trial in December, he was was convicted on three felony charges stemming from the shooting.

Despite this, the award-winning rap star found the trial to be an emotionally-draining experience.

She shared: "It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail. I had worked way too hard to reach this point in my career to let taunts deter me.

"When the guilty verdict came on December 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.

"But my heart hurts for all the women around the world who are suffering in silence, especially if you’re a black woman who doesn’t appear as if she needs help."

Megan thinks people wrongly assumed that she didn't need "support or protection".

She continued: "So many times, people looked at me and thought, 'You look strong. You’re outspoken. You’re tall. You don’t look like somebody who needs to be saved.' They assumed that, per preconceived stigmas, 'I didn’t fit the profile of a victim,' and that I didn’t need support or protection."