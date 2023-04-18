Reese Witherspoon isn't thinking about dating "right now".

The Oscar-winning actress recently announced her split from husband Jim Toth, and Reese isn't looking for love for the time being.

A source told PEOPLE: "Dating isn't really on her mind right now. She will have friends set her up when she is ready."

The 47-year-old actress has Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as Tennessee, ten, with Jim.

Reese is now "focused on her kids and [her] work".

The source explained: "The divorce decision was not an easy one for her. It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it.

"Reese is doing much better now, though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work."

Reese has also been able to lean on her friends and family amid her split from Jim.

The insider added: "She has a big group of loyal friends that she leans on. There is no drama with Jim. They co-parent and this is the focus."

In March, Reese and Jim announced their split via a statement posted on Instagram.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress and the talent agent explained that in spite of their break-up, they're "moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect".

The statement read: "We have some personal news to share ... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.

"These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time."