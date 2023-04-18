Megan Thee Stallion is "more than just [her] trauma".

The 28-year-old rap star suffered gunshot wounds in July 2020 - but Megan insists she won't continue to relive the traumatic incident.

The 'Hot Girl Summer hitmaker told ELLE magazine: "I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.

"I was once told that you can’t have crucifixion without resurrection, and that statement resonated so deeply with me. This is a rebirth of a happier and healthier me."

Megan's outlook has been transformed by the shooting and the subsequent trial of Tory Lanez, who was convicted on three felony charges.

The Grammy-winning star shared: "I’m a survivor and I have - and will continue - to embrace the highs and lows of my journey. I’m excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed. I’m playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can’t wait for everyone to hear."

Megan also voiced her support for other people who have survived from violence.

She said: "For anyone who has survived violence, please know your feelings are valid. You matter. You are not at fault. You are important. You are loved. You are not defined by your trauma. You can continue to write beautiful, new chapters to your life story. Just because you are in a bad situation doesn’t mean you are a bad person.

"Our value doesn’t come from the opinions of other people. As long as you stand your ground and live in your truth, nobody can take your power.

"We can’t control what others think, especially when the lies are juicier than the truth. But as a society, we must create safer environments for women to come forward about violent behaviour without fear of retaliation."