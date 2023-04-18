Amanda Seyfried's daughter is a "natural-born actor".

The 37-year-old actress has suggested that her six-year-old daughter Nina could follow in her footsteps one day.

Amanda - who also has Thomas, two, with her husband Thomas Sadoski - told PEOPLE: "She's starting to really appreciate that this is what I do for a living, and she understands it as much as any six-year-old can.

"When I say 'I'm going to go do this, you'll see me on TV' she'll be like, 'Okay mama,' and she misses me, but when I come back, she's proud ... She has this pride."

Amanda describes her daughter as a "performer" - but she isn't sure whether Nina will eventually pursue an acting career.

Amanda said: "She's not working, but I know in my bones that this is what she is. She's a performer. Will she do it as a career? Who knows?"

The Hollywood star relishes the challenge of raising her children.

Amanda also loves watching her kids working things out for themselves.

She explained: "The most fun thing about parenting right now is the puzzle of teaching them what the right thing is, but allowing them to come to the conclusion themselves.

"My six-year-old really understands a lot about consequences and wants to be kind. She has such goodness in her heart ... [with my son], when he seems to understand something, it feels like a giant win. Or when I see my daughter teach my son something, and I'm just sitting back and watching, it's just the best."

Amanda also leans on her family to help balance her career with her parental responsibilities.

She said: "I have a full-time career and two kids.

"It's a lot of work, but I love it. My family is very supportive of it ... For sure it sounds like it's chaotic, and it is in some ways, but I've also found so much peace in where I live. Plus, my mom lives with me which helps."