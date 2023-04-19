Travis Barker has paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian.

The brunette beauty turned 44 on Tuesday (18.04.23), and her husband has taken to social media to shower Kourtney with praise.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, Travis wrote on Instagram: "My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife [heart emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Khloe Kardashian has also taken to social media to pay tribute to her sister.

The 38-year-old star described herself and her sister as "two peas in a pod".

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday my baby @kourtneykardash!!! I have loved you before even knowing how to love. I have loved you since the moment we met and I have only loved you more with each day since. You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world. But Life doesn’t seem as scary when we are facing it together. What would I do without you?

"You have been there through it all and I never want to go through a moment of this life without you. The laughter we've shared I’ll crave that forever. There’s something about you and I… We are two peas in a pod. We go together like peanut butter and jelly. We are twin souls. Kourt you are irreplaceable to me. It’s hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond. Nothing will break you and I. (sic)"